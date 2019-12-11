In short
Emmanuel Ssenyonga, the Managing Secretary Masaka Cooperative Union, says they are also considering the idea of giving out incentives in terms of farm inputs and improved coffee varieties as way of attracting back their lost membership.
Masaka Cooperative Union Struggles to Regain Lost Coffee Societies Top story11 Dec 2019, 11:31 Comments 175 Views Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Offices of Masaka Cooperative Union that are being renovated to reinvent the movement into Coffee export business
In short
Tagged with: Coffee Export Business Masaka Cooperative Union Revival of coffee cooperatives in Masaka Struggling to revive primary societies
Mentioned: Masaka Cooperative Union-MCU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.