Masaka Court Dismisses Case Against NUP Supporters

Some of the NUP Supporters who appeared before Masaka Magistrates court on Monday (Photo by Fred Ddungu)

At least 36 people including leaders and supporters of NUP in Masaka district were arrested on November 18, 2020, shortly after the arrest of their party president and former Presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine while on his campaign trail in Luuka district.