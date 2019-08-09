Fahad Jjingo
08:11

Masaka Court Orders Prisons to Produce Glaser

9 Aug 2019

In short
The production warrant was issued by Masaka High Court Judge Lady Justice Winfred Nabisinde on Thursday, after the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Rachael Bikhole told the court that Glaser could not appear in court because he had to undergo another medical examination.

 

