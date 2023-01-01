Masaka Diocese, Buganda Kingdom Partner to Promote Protection of Children Rights

In short
Reverend Father James Ssendege, the Diocesan Pastoral Coordinator says the Church is directly joining hands with the Buddu County cultural leadership and District Probation Officers to champion the protection of children in the area.
leaders of the Masaka Diocesea Laity Commission, Priests and Buddu County leaders during the launch of the Child Protect campaign
