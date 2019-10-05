Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:09

Masaka Diocese Considers Specialized Medical Services As Patients Numbers Increase

5 Oct 2019, 12:07 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Analysis

In short
Reverend Father Emmanuel Katabaazi, the Masaka Diocesan Health Services Coordinator, says the facilities are registering an exponential increase in patient attendance including those requiring highly specialized medical services that are nonexistent in the region.

 

