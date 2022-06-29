In short
Reverend Fr. Deusdedit Luyimbaazi, the Estates Manager Masaka diocese, says that when they called for relatives of the deceased to participate in the exhumation process, only two families came up and showed interest in relocating the remains of their relatives to their ancestral burial grounds.
Masaka Diocese Finally Relocates Remains from Ancient Cemetery Top story29 Jun 2022, 18:09 Comments 210 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Masaka Cathedral
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.