Masaka Diocese Kicks Off Preparations for Martyrs Day Celebrations

Masaka Bishop Severous Jjumba also launched planting campain in the diocese ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebratios they will lead in Namugongo

Bishop Serverus Jjumba on Sunday led thousands of the Catholic faithfuls for pilgrimage at Ssanje deanery Parish in Kakuuto sub-county, Kyotera district; the area of origin for John Mary Kiwanuka Muzeeyi, one of the Catholic martyrs from Masaka diocese.