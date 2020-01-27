Masaka Diocese Kicks Off Preparations for Martyrs Day Celebrations

In short
Bishop Serverus Jjumba on Sunday led thousands of the Catholic faithfuls for pilgrimage at Ssanje deanery Parish in Kakuuto sub-county, Kyotera district; the area of origin for John Mary Kiwanuka Muzeeyi, one of the Catholic martyrs from Masaka diocese.
Masaka Diocese Kicks Off Preparations for Martyrs Day Celebrations27 Jan 2020
Masaka Bishop Severous Jjumba also launched planting campain in the diocese ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebratios they will lead in Namugongo
