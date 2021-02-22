Ezekiel Ssekweyama
19:04

Masaka Diocese to Conduct Scientific Ordination, Suspends Key Rituals

22 Feb 2021, 18:52 Comments 131 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Updates
The new priests prostrating before the Alter

The new priests prostrating before the Alter

In short
The candidates completed their formal vocation training in 2020. However, their ordination was stayed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease-COVID-19 that led to the closing down of all public gatherings that include places of worship.

 

Tagged with: Masaka diocease Scientific priestly ordination
Mentioned: Masaka Catholic Diocese

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.