Masaka District Chair Petitions IGG, Ministry on Seed School Funds

Structures of Tarbuk Secondary School in Mukungwe Sub county, which Masaka LCV boss Jude Mbabali alleges that is being swapped for government seed school in the area..jpg

In short

Mbabaali says that in 2018, the government earmarked the said funds, part of a donation from the World Bank to construct a seed secondary school in a sub county with none. The district executive committee and council resolved to have the school constructed in Bukakata Sub County.