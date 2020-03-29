In short
The controversy stems from the distribution of relief supplies which include maize flour, Rice and beans totalling to two tons that were obtained from the Office of the Prime Minister, to benefit residents affected by floods when heavy rains hit different parts of Masaka district last month.
Masaka District Chairman, VP Ssekandi's Assistant Clash over Relief Supplies29 Mar 2020, 09:36 Comments 108 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Election Updates
Masaka LCV Chairperson Jude Mbabaali, he accuses Vice President Ssekandi's Assistants for Hijacking district programs
