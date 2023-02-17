In short
Masaka district Chairperson Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto argues that providing financial support to the different agricultural enterprises may not yield the intended results of improving the incomes of the targeted population in the absence of reliable markets for their produce.
Masaka District Chairperson Asks Gov't to Reconsider PDM for Agricultural Marketing17 Feb 2023, 10:16 Comments 92 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Updates
