The misunderstanding played out openly last Friday when Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto, the Masaka LC V chairperson furiously blocked attempts by Martin Kigozi, the Masaka City Physical Planner to survey land and remodel the current district headquarters. Kigozi had embarked on the survey and remodeling of the district headquarters to prepare for the city to occupy it.
Masaka District, City Leadership Feud Over Properties
1 Aug 2022
A structure accomodating some of offices of Masaka district local government which the City intends to takeover
