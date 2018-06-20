In short
Masaka Chief Administrative Officer Martin Lukwago says they are formulating a policy to stop the new District Land Board from further issuance of free-hold titles on public land. Lukwago told URN in an interview that a lot of wrangles in the district have a bearing on the current land management disputes in the area.
Masaka District Drafts New Policy on Public Land Management
