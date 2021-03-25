Masaka District Records Low Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccine

In short
Dr Nathan Onyach, the Director- Masaka Regional Referral Hospital says that very few personnel have endorsed the vaccination exercise. Onyach explains that they have vaccinated only 288 health workers and 14 teachers over a two-week period since March 11, 2021. The facility received over 4,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the Front line health workers.
Masaka District Records Low Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccine25 Mar 2021, 19:41 Comments 243 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
