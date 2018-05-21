Ssekweyama Ezekiel
19:42

Masaka District Pleads with NFA over Halted Abattoir

21 May 2018, 19:42 Comments 175 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Updates
The Contested Construction Site of Masaka Pork Abattior, National Forestry Authority halted.jpg Ssekweyama Ezekiel

The Contested Construction Site of Masaka Pork Abattior, National Forestry Authority halted.jpg

In short
Masaka District Chairperson Jude Mbabaali had preferred to have the controversy resolved by the court, arguing that the forest had earlier been degazetted. But Martin Lukwago, the district Chief Administrative Officer has backtracked on the decision.

 

Tagged with: district seeks to encroach of forest reserve national forestry authority masaka pork abattoir project
Mentioned: national forestry authority

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.