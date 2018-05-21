Masaka District Pleads with NFA over Halted Abattoir

In short
Masaka District Chairperson Jude Mbabaali had preferred to have the controversy resolved by the court, arguing that the forest had earlier been degazetted. But Martin Lukwago, the district Chief Administrative Officer has backtracked on the decision.
Masaka District Pleads with NFA over Halted Abattoir21 May 2018, 19:42 Comments 175 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Updates
The Contested Construction Site of Masaka Pork Abattior, National Forestry Authority halted.jpg
