Masaka District Taskforce Blame Centralized Planning, Communication Gaps for COVID-19 Resource Misappropriation

In short
Francis Kimuli, the Masaka District Council Speaker also indicated that the government left a communication gap between the central and local government taskforces, especially in regards to Covid-19 emergency financial releases to the different entities. As a result, according to him, the local leadership largely was largely rendered insignificant and remained unaware of when and how allocations were made to the different entities that executed works in the local areas.
Masaka District Taskforce Blame Centralized Planning, Communication Gaps for COVID-19 Resource Misappropriation18 Jun 2022, 15:20 Comments 195 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Local government Updates
Teopista Ssenkungu, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner Speaking a regional Dialogue in Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability in Local Government
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.