On Tuesday, Masaka DP Elder's council backed by constituency and sub county leaders convened a crisis meeting in Masaka town, in which they unanimously rejected the program citing the suspicious compilation of the party register and irregular polling process.
Bone Stephen Kasujja, DP Chairperson for Masaka municipality alongside other party leaders in a meeting that rejected their election roadmap
