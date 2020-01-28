Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:26

Masaka DP Leaders Reject Party Roadmap Top story

28 Jan 2020, 20:24 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Local government Polls Interview
Bone Stephen Kasujja, DP Chairperson for Masaka municipality alongside other party leaders in a meeting that rejected their election roadmap

Bone Stephen Kasujja, DP Chairperson for Masaka municipality alongside other party leaders in a meeting that rejected their election roadmap

In short
On Tuesday, Masaka DP Elder's council backed by constituency and sub county leaders convened a crisis meeting in Masaka town, in which they unanimously rejected the program citing the suspicious compilation of the party register and irregular polling process.

 

Tagged with: Democratic Party DP Woes in Masaka Election of DP Structures in Masaka Fred Mukasa Mbidde-DP chairperson for Masaka Irregular Voters Registers Masaka DP Members protest elections roadmap
Mentioned: DP National Executive Committee-NEC Democratic Party-DP

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.