Masaka DP Leaders Transfer Party Structures to NUP

In short
Joseph Ddungu, the DP organizing Secretary for Masaka district indicates they have thought through the decision and agreed that in the union, there is a common good of achieving the much desired political change in the country. He adds that although they are not formally divorcing their loyalty from the mother party-DP, its ambitions have lately become unclear.
Masaka DP Leaders Transfer Party Structures to NUP24 Jul 2020, 15:51 Comments 126 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Polls Updates
.Bone Stephen Kasujja, DP Chairperson for Masaka municipality alongside other party leaders in a meeting that announced alliance to NUP
