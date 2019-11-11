Masaka Elders’ SACCO Loses UGX 400 million to Fraud

In short
Charles Kilibo, an auditor in Felbright and Company Auditors while presenting their audit findings indicated that they have established that the SACCO had been wrecked by serious governance weaknesses that created room for fraud and other habits of financial mismanagement.
Masaka Elders’ SACCO Loses UGX 400 million to Fraud11 Nov 2019, 21:27 Comments 236 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Crime Misc Updates
.Charles Kilibo, an auditor of Felbright and Company Auditors reading the report to Masaka Elders SACCO
