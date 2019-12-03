In short
Swaibu Makumbi, one of the SACCO delegates from Masaka Municipality, says the micro finance institution is being rundown by a clique of people within the governing board, who are operating with a lot of impunity.
Masaka Elder's Sacco Over the Verge of Collapse as Wrangles Persist Top story3 Dec 2019, 20:31 Comments 124 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Margret Ntambaazi Nabaggala Elders SACCO Chairperson during a crisis board meeting recently (File Photo)
In short
Tagged with: Financial Mismanagement hit Masaka SACCOs Margret Nabaggala Ntambaazi Elders SACCO Board Chairperson Masaka Elders SACCO
Mentioned: Masaka Eleders SACCO Ministry of Microfinance
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.