Masaka Fares More Than Double as Traffic from Kampala is Diverted via New Road

1 Apr 2021, 17:16 Comments 171 Views Lukaya, Uganda Business and finance Updates
UNRA technical teams trying to fix the collapsed section of Lwera

Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA the Deputy Spokesperson says the diversion is intended to allow their technical teams enough space to carry out emergency repairs without inconveniences from motorists.

 

