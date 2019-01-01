Masaka Forest Supervisor Arrested for Illegal Logging

In short
Abigaba, the NFA supervisor for Buwunga and Kyanamukaka sub counties was arrested on the orders of Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner, who accused him of causing the massive destruction of forest reserves under his jurisdiction.
Masaka Forest Supervisor Arrested for Illegal Logging1 Jan 2019, 16:45 Comments 102 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Environment Analysis
