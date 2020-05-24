Masaka Frontline Health Workers Rewarded for Managing COVID-19 Patients

In short
The rewards come a day after the team discharged the fourth COVID-19 patient; a female Police Officer who contracted the virus from her duty station at Uganda-Tanzania border of Mutukula in Kyotera district.
Masaka Frontline Health Workers Rewarded for Managing COVID-19 Patients24 May 2020, 20:56 Comments 135 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
Masaka Hospital Medical Team seeing off their Covid-19 recovered patient recently, they have beeb appreciated for their commitment
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Health Workers Appreciated Masaka Hospital COVID-19 treatment team
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.