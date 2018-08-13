In short
The thugs broke into the shop on July 1, 2018, and stole more than 400 million Shillings. Two people among them a UPDF Reserve force officer identified as Moses Musinguzi and a casual labourer identified as Shafick Kigongo were killed during the attack.
Police Recovers Guns Stolen in Masaka Hardware Robbery
Police spokesperson Emilian kayima displays picture of Jumba Derrick the arrested suspect Login to license this image from 1$.
