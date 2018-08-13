Dear Jeanne
Police Recovers Guns Stolen in Masaka Hardware Robbery

13 Aug 2018, 14:00 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Police spokesperson Emilian kayima displays picture of Jumba Derrick the arrested suspect

The thugs broke into the shop on July 1, 2018, and stole more than 400 million Shillings. Two people among them a UPDF Reserve force officer identified as Moses Musinguzi and a casual labourer identified as Shafick Kigongo were killed during the attack.

 

