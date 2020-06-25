Kukunda Judith
Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar Interdicted

25 Jun 2020, 07:32 Comments 179 Views Court Report
A copy of the letter interdicting Cissy Mudhasi.

According to the interdiction letter signed by the Acting Chief Registrar Tom Chemutai, Mudhasi was interdicted for producing poor standard work and conducting herself in a manner prejudicial to the image, dignity and reputation of service contrary to the Judicial Service Regulations of 2005.

 

