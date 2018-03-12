In short
Peter Ssenkungu, the former chairman of the district land board dragged Masaka District Administration to court challenging his dismissal by the district council headed by Chairman Jude Mbabaali. The council accused his committee of fraudulently allocating public land and gazetted greenbelts to developers.
Masaka High Court Halts Approval of New District Land Board Top story12 Mar 2018, 13:25 Comments 221 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Report
L-R Peter Ssenkungu , Former Masaka District land board chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.
