Malik Fahad Jjingo
13:45

Masaka High Court Halts Approval of New District Land Board Top story

12 Mar 2018, 13:25 Comments 221 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Report
L-R Peter Ssenkungu , Former Masaka District land board chairperson Malik Fahad Jjingo

L-R Peter Ssenkungu , Former Masaka District land board chairperson

In short
Peter Ssenkungu, the former chairman of the district land board dragged Masaka District Administration to court challenging his dismissal by the district council headed by Chairman Jude Mbabaali. The council accused his committee of fraudulently allocating public land and gazetted greenbelts to developers.

 

