SSEBUWUFU MATIA
16:04

Masaka Hospital Abandons Municipal Mortuary

6 Mar 2019, 16:03 Comments 129 Views Health Local government Interview

In short
Dr. Nathan Onyaki, the Medical Superintendent Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, says the municipal mortuary is in dire need of repair, which isn’t forthcoming.

 

Tagged with: Masaka Regional hospital Musa Mabeeri Masaka municipal health Office construction of new hospital mortuary dr nathan onyaki masaka hospital administrator poorly managed municipality mortuary
Mentioned: Hospital capital development fund masaka municipal council masaka regional referral hospital

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.