Fahad Jjingo
22:03

Masaka Hospital Announces First Patient to Succumb to COVID-19

14 Sep 2020, 22:01 Comments 133 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Security Health Updates

The deceased is a 56-year-old male police officer attached to the Lwengo police station.

 

Mentioned: Masaka Regional Police Masaka Regional Referral Hospital

