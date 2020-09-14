Masaka Hospital Announces First Patient to Succumb to COVID-19

In short
The deceased is a 56-year-old male police officer attached to the Lwengo police station.
Masaka Hospital Announces First Patient to Succumb to COVID-1914 Sep 2020, 22:01 Comments 133 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Security Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: masaka hospital registers its first covid19 death members of public warned on violating measures put in place to contro spread of covid19 tension is high in masaka after recording first death of covid19 patient
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.