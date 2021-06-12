Masaka Hospital Closes Departments Over Covid-19

In short
The units are; ENT/Eye Department and Dental clinic, the Surgical and Pediatrics Departments, Diabetic and Hypertensive Clinic and the Maternal and Child Health Unit-MCH.
Masaka Hospital Closes Departments Over Covid-1912 Jun 2021, 10:53 Comments 87 Views Health Updates
The Main entrance of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, where where some departments are closed to prevent Covid-19 spread
