Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:51

Masaka Hospital Includes Fistula Surgeries on Regular Operations Schedule

25 Jan 2022, 15:50 Comments 85 Views Masaka Hospital, Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Interview
DR. Herbert Kalema, Senior Gynacologist at Masaka referral Hospital, the Hospital is moving to integrate Fistula Surgeries in the daily routine

DR. Herbert Kalema, Senior Gynacologist at Masaka referral Hospital, the Hospital is moving to integrate Fistula Surgeries in the daily routine

In short
Doctor Herbert Kalema, the Senior Obstetrician/Gynaecologist at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, says that they intend to start carrying out the operations and repairs on all fistula cases registered from the facility.

 

Tagged with: Doctor Herbet Kalema Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Regular Fistula Surgeries
Mentioned: Masaka Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.