In short
The principal hospital administrator Kabuye says that after a successful boundary opening exercise in February, the hospital authorities are now moving in to register all squatters that encroached on the hospital land so that they can establish how much land is being occupied by the encroachers.
Masaka Hospital Registers Squatters on Hospital Land
Masaka Regional Referral Hospital
