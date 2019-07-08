Fahad Jjingo
Masaka Hospital Struggles With Disposal of Medical Waste

8 Jul 2019, 17:07 Comments 95 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Environment Local government Updates

Edward Kabuye, the Principal Administrator Masaka Regional Referral Hospital told URN on Monday morning that the only incinerator in the hospital broke down two years ago, which has forced them to resort to burning the medical waste that he says is costly.

 

