Masaka Hospital, Vice President Clash Over Building

In short
A source at the Hospital told URN on condition of anonymity that they recently received a notice from Ssekandi & Co. Advocates acting on behalf of the vice president, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi instructing them to vacate the building within 30 days.
Masaka Hospital, Vice President Clash Over Building1 Oct 2019, 07:08 Comments 85 Views Health Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: masaka hospital , vice president clash over ownership of a building masaka hospital intern doctors faces eviction from house masaka hospital intern doctors served notice to leave house
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.