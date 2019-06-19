In short
Dr. Nathan Onyachi, the Medical Director Masaka Hospital, says has been closed for two weeks, which has greatly affected health service delivery at the facility. He says they are currently unable to undertake some medical procedures and diagnosis and sending patients to private health units in Masaka town.
Masaka Hospital X- Ray Section Closed Over Radiation Leakage
