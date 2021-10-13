Masaka Judges Abstain from Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana’s Bail Applications

In short
The two legislators were arrested and detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism, stemming from their alleged involvement in the recent killings in the Greater Masaka region which claimed more than 25 lives between July and September this year.
Masaka Judges Abstain from Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana’s Bail Applications13 Oct 2021, 18:57 Comments 193 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Updates
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana attending Court via video conferencing before Masaka Grade One Magistrates Court, judges are staying away from hearing their bail applications
