Masaka Killings Linked to Terrorism-Gen David Muhoozi

31 Aug 2021, 13:14 Comments 205 Views Lwengo, Uganda Security Crime Updates
State Minister incharge of Internal Affairs General David Muhoozi leaving the meeting place after addressing a regional security meeting, following him is Brig Gen Deus Sande Commandant of UPDF Mechanised Brigade in Masaka

In short
General Muhoozi who on Monday evening visited Lwengo district; the scene of the latest incident indicated that their preliminary assessments are pointing to possibilities of terrorism, a line of investigations security has now taken.

 

