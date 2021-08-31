Masaka Killings Linked to Terrorism-Gen David Muhoozi

State Minister incharge of Internal Affairs General David Muhoozi leaving the meeting place after addressing a regional security meeting, following him is Brig Gen Deus Sande Commandant of UPDF Mechanised Brigade in Masaka

In short

General Muhoozi who on Monday evening visited Lwengo district; the scene of the latest incident indicated that their preliminary assessments are pointing to possibilities of terrorism, a line of investigations security has now taken.