In short
In a brief statement from his office issued this morning, Mpuuga, says there is a need for Government security agencies, especially in Greater Masaka to work hard to win back the confidence of the community given their immediate checkered past, which included killings, illegal detentions and extortions.
Masaka Killings: Mpuuga Calls for Professionalism from Security Top story4 Sep 2021, 11:16 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo- Mukungwe MP speaks to journalists after swearin in. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
