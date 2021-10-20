In short
Godfrey Ssemanda, a resident of Lambu landing site in Bukakata Sub County, indicates that dumping of the foreign plastic materials is frustrating their local efforts of collecting the waste materials for recycling because part of it remains stuck in the floating vegetation cover on the lake.
Masaka Landing Sites Choke on Plastic Waste
20 Oct 2021
Part of the big heaps of plastic that is collected for recycling in Masaka, some of the Materials according to residents float on the Lake Victoria Water from the Neighbouring countries
In short
