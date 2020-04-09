In short
Mbabali was accused of crafting own messages about COVID-19 status in the district without which he sends out without authorization of taskforce hence creating unnecessary panic in the community.
Masaka LC V Chairperson, COVID19 Taskforce Clash Over Uncoordinated Communication Top story9 Apr 2020, 10:06 Comments 233 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Health Updates
Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo (C) alongside L.CV Chairperson Jude Mbabali and other Taskforce members recieving the Medical Deliveries to Support COVID-19 Response
