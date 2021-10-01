In short
The Ministry of Local government advised the district leadership to relocate the administration offices of the district, to another area outside the city boundaries following the creation of Masaka city in July last year. But the leadership in the sub-counties of Buwunga, Bukakata, Kyesiiga, and Kyannamukaaka, which make up the district are embroiled in a dispute over where the district headquarters should be placed.
Masaka Leaders Bicker over New District Headquarter Site
1 Oct 2021
Masaka, Uganda
Tagged with: Dispute over new Masaka district headquarters Masaka district headquarters kyannamukaaka sub county
