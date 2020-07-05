In short
During a security meeting, Henry Mayanja, the Chairperson Katwe Boda boda stage accused police officers of exercising utmost brutality while enforcing curfew, which has fueled frustration among those who fall prey to their operations.
Masaka Leaders, Boda Boda Riders Demand Transfer of Police Commanders Top story5 Jul 2020, 10:39 Comments 161 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
