Masaka Leaders, Boda Boda Riders Demand Transfer of Police Commanders Top story

5 Jul 2020, 10:39 Comments 161 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
Riders at Boda boda stages in Nyendo also claim that they are affected in the operations

In short
During a security meeting, Henry Mayanja, the Chairperson Katwe Boda boda stage accused police officers of exercising utmost brutality while enforcing curfew, which has fueled frustration among those who fall prey to their operations.

 

