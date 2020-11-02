Fahad Jjingo
Masaka Man Gets 35 Years in Jail for Killing Wife

2 Nov 2020, 16:51 Comments 116 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates

In short
Bangirana who has spent 4 years and 9 months on remand will only spend another 31 years and 3 months to finish the 35 year jail term

 

