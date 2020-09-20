Fahad Jjingo
14:11

Masaka Market Contractor Given 45 Days to Complete Project

20 Sep 2020, 14:10 Comments 140 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Local government Updates

This is the third time the contractor is seeking an extension after failing to complete the construction works during the second extension which ended on 30th July.

 

Mentioned: African Development Bank. Masaka City Council Ministry of Local Government

