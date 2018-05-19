Ssekweyama Ezekiel
09:41

Masaka Mayor, Town Clerk Summoned Over Road Funds

19 May 2018, 09:41 Comments 140 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Analysis
Left, Masaka Municipal Assistant Engineer Abel Ssembajjwe listens on as area MP and District Roads Committee Chairperson Mathias Mpuuga, making his deliberations during a committee sitting that summoned Mayor and Town Clerk Ssekweyama Ezekiel

Left, Masaka Municipal Assistant Engineer Abel Ssembajjwe listens on as area MP and District Roads Committee Chairperson Mathias Mpuuga, making his deliberations during a committee sitting that summoned Mayor and Town Clerk

In short
Florence Namayanja, the Bukoto East Member of Parliament accused the municipal officials of hiding behind the World Bank funded road works in the area not to perform their responsibilities.

 

Tagged with: district roads committe masaka district accountability of road funds masaka municipal council town clerk and mayor summoned
Mentioned: uganda road funds act uganda national roads authority districts roads committ

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.