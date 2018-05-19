Masaka Mayor, Town Clerk Summoned Over Road Funds

In short
Florence Namayanja, the Bukoto East Member of Parliament accused the municipal officials of hiding behind the World Bank funded road works in the area not to perform their responsibilities.
Masaka Mayor, Town Clerk Summoned Over Road Funds19 May 2018, 09:41 Comments 140 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Analysis
Left, Masaka Municipal Assistant Engineer Abel Ssembajjwe listens on as area MP and District Roads Committee Chairperson Mathias Mpuuga, making his deliberations during a committee sitting that summoned Mayor and Town Clerk
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.