Masaka Midwife Remanded over Theft of Drugs

In short
Assumpta Nambasa, a midwife attached to Kamulegu Health Centre III was remanded on Thursday by Masaka Grade one Magistrate Arthur Ziraba.
Masaka Midwife Remanded over Theft of Drugs5 Mar 2020, 20:35 Comments 150 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Court Remands Midwife Kamulegu Health Centre III Masaka Grade One Magistrates Court Masaka Midwife with stolen drugs Nambasa Assumpta Thefty of Government Drugs masaka rdc herman ssentongo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.