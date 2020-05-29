Masaka Municipal Cashier in Hiding Ahead of Special Accountability Audit

In short
He was interdicted by the Masaka Municipality Town Clerk John Bahengane, to pave way for investigations into allegations that he was involved in a racket of financial fraud in which the municipality has for years lost huge sums of money.
Masaka Municipal Cashier in Hiding Ahead of Special Accountability Audit29 May 2020, 07:46 Comments 102 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: David Sserubiri, Masaka Municipal Council Cashier Embezzlement in Masaka Municipality Financial misappropriation in Masaka municipality Masaka Municipal Cashier in Hiding
Mentioned: Masaka Municipal council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.