Masaka Municipal Council, Businessman Clash Over Building

During a council meeting chaired, the Masaka municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afayo says that they were surprised to receive a notice from lawyers, acting on behalf of a businessman Emanuel Lwasa Kawesi, instructing tenants to vacate the building within 90 days. Kayemba says that Lwasa once claimed to be a tenant at the building but he is surprised that he is claiming ownership of the building.
Masaka Municipal Council, Businessman Clash Over Building27 Nov 2018, 19:00 Comments 98 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Analysis
A vehicle parked near Masaka municipality library located on the disputed building Login to license this image from 1$.
