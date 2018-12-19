In short
According to records at Kimanya/Kyabakuza Division Council, Kampala University is supposed to pay at least 18 million Shillings in rent fees annually. However, the proprietors of Kampala University are said to have breached the tenancy agreement and have not been paying the money to the council for the past three years leading to accumulated arrears of over 50 million Shillings.
Masaka Municipal Council Lodges Caveat on Kampala University Land
19 Dec 2018
