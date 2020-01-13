Masaka Municipal Leadership on the Spot over Unspent Road Funds

Masaka Municipality Workers trying to patch-up potholes along Elgin street, the Municipality failed to spend Road Funds in the last Financail Year

In short

In the 2018/19 financial year, government allocated Masaka municipality Shillings 2.4 billion for periodical roads maintenance works. However, the money was returned to the Central Treasury because of the failure by the municipality to utilize it despite the sorry state of the road network there.