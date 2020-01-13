Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:27

Masaka Municipal Leadership on the Spot over Unspent Road Funds

13 Jan 2020, 11:26 Comments 180 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Misc Report
Masaka Municipality Workers trying to patch-up potholes along Elgin street, the Municipality failed to spend Road Funds in the last Financail Year

Masaka Municipality Workers trying to patch-up potholes along Elgin street, the Municipality failed to spend Road Funds in the last Financail Year

In short
In the 2018/19 financial year, government allocated Masaka municipality Shillings 2.4 billion for periodical roads maintenance works. However, the money was returned to the Central Treasury because of the failure by the municipality to utilize it despite the sorry state of the road network there.

 

Tagged with: Internal Bickering in Masaka Municipality Masaka Municipality trapped in dispute UShs 2.4 billion Roads funds Unspent Road Funds godfrey kayemba masaka mayor jude mbabali masaka lcv chairperson
Mentioned: Masaka Municipal Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.