The department offices are housed in a visibly very old building which cracked both in the ceiling and walls, with almost all window glass-louvers are already broken and parts of it also covered by patches of molds; a sign of very old age and lack of maintenance.
Masaka Municipal Officers Decry Poor Working Conditions
The Old Building Housing Masaka Municipal Council Education Department. the occupants protest the underlying poor working conditions.
